Dannevirke police attended a number of incidents. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man who tried to shoplift cans of beer from a Big Barrel in Dannevirke was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Dannevirke Police said the man was in the store last Thursday and attempted to leave without paying for some cans of beer.

Sergeant Gary McKernon said the store manager locked the door so the offender couldn’t leave, but was then threatened and chased around the store until he unlocked the door and allowed the man to leave.

He said a local man was arrested.

There were further incidents of shoplifting at The Warehouse, and the offenders had been caught and dealt with accordingly.

McKernon said there were also 11 family harm events, one of which involved an assault and breach of bail, while another was a breach of protection order.

Investigations are ongoing into a road rage incident on State Highway 2 in Norsewood last week between a car driver and a truck driver, where a male was assaulted.

Sergeant Gary McKernon appreciated the support at last week's White Ribbon events. Photo / NZME

McKernon wanted to thank those who supported the sausage sizzle for White Ribbon last week.

“The posters displayed on the trees coming into town and in Rangitane Square are the stories of people killed as a result of family violence,” he said.

“They are moving stories and could happen to any one of our families or friends, so where you can, challenge behaviour that is unacceptable and make sure we have no more posters to put up.”







