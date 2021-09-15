Dannevirke Art Society holding mini exhibition

Joan Alding, Diane Clayton and Judy Giddens with some of the completed artworks.

Joan Alding, Diane Clayton and Judy Giddens with some of the completed artworks.

It was an epidemic which prompted Joan Alding's first foray into painting.

She was 12 and the community was in the midst of a polio epidemic.

"It was in our street," says the Dannevirke Art Society president.

Unable to go anywhere, stuck inside, she entered an art competition being run between East Cape and Wairoa by the local radio station, 2XG in Gisborne.

"My mother said I had to do it."

She came second.

She says she did take School Certificate art in high school.

"But I didn't paint again until my family had all grown up."

Judy Giddens, secretary of the society, began drawing at a young age and now tutors art, as well as working with groups in schools.

She also has illustrated 10 books - one of the authors she has worked with is Norsewood writer Lyn McConchie.

Vice president Diane Clayton started painting about 10 years ago, needing a creative outlet after a stressful time in her life.

She says she took art in high school, but didn't feel confident enough in herself to pursue it.

Knowing someone likes her work is a huge confidence booster.

All three women will be entering pieces, along with other members, in the art society's upcoming mini exhibition, being held in October.

While the society normally holds a major exhibition, this year they decided to change it up a bit.

The upcoming mini exhibition will be the first of two, with the second being in April next year.

From then on, they plan to hold their major exhibition around April.

The reasons for this are simple.

"It's always windy and wet in October," Judy says.

The society also has to compete with other events being held in town in October.

The exhibition this year was initially in doubt, but they are fairly confident it will still go ahead.

However, new rules around alert level 2 means they won't be able to offer food and wine on opening night.

Artworks will be eligible for trophies in different categories including Best in Show, themed and People's Choice.



There will also be a category for photography.

Student artwork, while not part of the society's exhibition, will be on display at the picture framing shop on High St from September 28 until October 15.

The mini exhibition will open on October 8 at 5pm, with awards announced at 6pm.

It will be open each day from October 9 from 10am until 4pm, closing at 7pm on October 13 on the corner of Barraud and High streets.

Artworks will also be for sale.