Harvey Sattruo played The Lament For Fallen Heroes.

With Victor Company of the First Battalion RNZIR conducting a Charter Parade in Pahīatua on Armistice Day, there was only a small Armistice Commemoration in Dannevirke on November 11, a formal event hosted by Major Richard Short.

Major Richard Short talked about the end of war.

It was nevertheless a moving and memorable occasion, as recently promoted Major Short discussed in his opening address the nature of war – its beginnings, proceedings and endings, especially in the light of the Middle East and Ukraine.

Erana Peeti Weber representing the Tararua District Council and Pat Walshe representing the Dannevirke Community Board presented wreaths.

He said wars start when two powers cannot agree to compromise and although the start seems unfathomable at first, it becomes “normal” as time passes.

Wars continue at significant cost to life and destruction especially as technology improves - the machine gun and tank followed by gas in World War I - and end when the two powers cannot see a winner and cannot afford the losses in lives and destruction.

Allan Toxward lowered the flag.

He noted the timing of an ending can be significant – the end of WWI originally planned for midnight November 10 being delayed until 11am November 11 and costing 2738 more soldiers their lives, 120 of them being New Zealanders.

Steve Wallace played The Last Post.

Dannevirke’s Armistice Day service included the singing of Abide With Me and the National Anthem, a prayer of remembrance - The Soldier’s Prayer - by Rev Ron Ashford and Fallen Heroes by piper Harvey Sattrup.

Five wreaths were laid representing the RSA, the Tararua District Council, Dannevirke Community Board, Huia Range School and Ann Berry.

Rebecca Watson with a photo of her great-uncle Gunner JR Watson who went to war from Pahīatua, never to return.

The Last Post was played by Steve Wallace, the flag was lowered by Allan Toxward, the Ode was presented by Murray Calman and after a minute’s silence The Rouse ended proceedings.

