Dannevirke A&P show hot stuff in great weather

A mix of Mahons rides entertained on Friday evening and all day on Saturday. Photo / Dave Murdoch.

A mix of Mahons rides entertained on Friday evening and all day on Saturday. Photo / Dave Murdoch.

The Dannevirke A&P Show, after a two-year lay-off due to Covid-19 and drought, burst back into life on February 3 - 5.

Superb weather combined with great organisation made the event thoroughly enjoyable for everyone.

Every section of the show had very pleasing entries, with a lot of younger entrants in the shearing and equestrian events boding well for the future.

Round The Ring was an enjoyable challenge. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The four equestrian rings ran for a full three days - the Grand Prix Horse was won by Brooke Edgecombe and the Grand Prix Pony by Penny Borthwick. The Round the Ring was also hugely popular.

Rowland Smith retained his Open Shearing title. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Shearing was hotly contested, with Rowland Smith just keeping his Open Shearing title from Toa Henderson and David Gordon, and Monica Potae upsetting world champion Joel Henare in the Open Wool Handling.

The terrier race was very popular. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Entertainment occupied the children with the help of Mahons Amusements rides, the petting zoo and the terrier race, while adults showed keen interest in the large variety of entries in the pastoral, trades and home industries sections.

Simon Prouting’s South Suffolk stud terminal two-tooth ram was Supreme Sheep at the Dannevirke A&P Show. Photo / Dave Murdoch

President Pam Henricksen was thrilled with the entries, the number of visitors through the gates and the support of locals after the two-year break.