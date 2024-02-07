Dannevirke A&P show Home Industries displays huge creativity

The champion photo by Steve Bowie.

The Dannevirke A&P Show Produce (Home Industries) hall was a busy place as people flocked in to avoid the rain.

Children’s farm in a metal dish.

The venue was bursting with creativity and crafts which come under the banner of home industries.

Best items in show by from left Crochet (Sally Barnett), Knitting (Laurene Neill), Craft (Tanya Hayes), Needlework (Pam Henricksen).

They lingered, scrutinising the stunning pictures in the newly resurrected photography display which had five boards of wonderful work ranging in themes from nature to family, animals to portraits, and low light to black and white. Steve Bowie’s Tui was the champion picture.

The winning court by Ruaroa WI – Teddy Bear’s Picnic.

A mixture of family and action photos.

They looked at the produce ranging from cakes to preserves and jams cleverly protected by glass from those who desired to sample, contemplated the skills and time put into the exquisite crafts and marvelled at the creativity of children ranging from garden-scapes to Lego monsters.

Overall Winner in Show Eleanor Stairmond (Havelock North).

It was kind of interactive as a lovely display of coloured and black fleeces was next to the Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers plying their crafts.







