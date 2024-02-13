Isla Bowley on Foxdens Merlot clears this hurdle on the way to winning the Grand Prix Pony competition.

You really must be dedicated to compete in conditions Mother Nature threw at the equestrian showjumping and showing competitors at the Dannevirke A&P Show last weekend.

Fortunately, the turf was reasonably firm on the Saturday despite 40 millimetres of rain having fallen overnight and there were dry patches in the weather to enjoy.

Sunday was a total contrast with sunny weather allowing the top competitors to thrive in the 1m.30 showjumping which was followed by the Grand Prix Pony and Grand Prix Horse finales to the show.

Isla Bowley is smiling under the helmet.

Isla Bowley jumped clear twice on her horse Foxdens Merlot to beat a 14-strong Pony Grand Prix field.

Sophie Scott negotiates a tight turn riding Benrose Stellar on the way to winning Grand Prix Horse.

Sophie Scott relaxed with her cup.

Sophie Scott on Benrose Stellar was the only one to go clear in the jump-off of four to win the Grand Prix Horse field of 10 horses. It was deprived of most top local riders some conserving their steads for Horse of the Year while two other regular riders, Maurice Beatson and Brooke Edgecombe, are off with their horses Central Park and LT Holst Andrea to participate in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup in Florida hoping to qualify for New Zealand in the Paris Olympics.

Champion Pinto Thief of Hearts (right) and Reserve Champion Pinto SWS Just an Identity in a dry moment during the equestrian showing on Saturday.

Kimberly Carrington of Norsewood, early in her top competitive experience, placed fifth in the Grand Prix Horse, dropping only one rail and just missing the jump-off.

Meanwhile, in the old carpark, some absolutely lovely showing events took place on both days and a good number of locals took a keen interest in the events featuring style and decorum made difficult by Saturday’s weather but great in Sunday’s sunshine.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



