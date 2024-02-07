Action in the Open Woolhandling Final.

A record entry of 40 in the Shearing Open and 50 more shearing entries than last year had organisers thrilled at the turnout at the Dannevirke A&P show.

Action in the Open Shearing Final.

Experts said the field in the 20-sheep final in the Open was one of the best seen in Dannevirke for many a year at least a quarter in the running to take out the title.

The final changed leader a number of times, making the large crowd highly excited and barracking loudly while compere Tuma Mullins worked very hard to keep up with the commentary.

Placegetters in Open Shearing: 1st Rowland Smith, 2nd Toa Henderson, 3rd Hemi Braddick, 4th Gavin Mutch.

In the end champion, Hawke’s Bay shearer Rowland Smith, who actually finished fourth in time, took out the win through his fewer demerit points. The high-performing Toa Henderson finished second with new world record holder Hemi Braddick third and adopted Scottish kiwi Gavin Mutch now farming locally finished fourth.

Placegetters in Senior Shearing: 1st Te Una Wilcox, 2nd Laura Bradley, 3rd Bruce Grace, 4th Forde Alexander.

The Senior Final was won by Te Una Wilcox with local Laura Bradley returning after having a family coming second. She gained top points in the Senior Competition for the Jason Chase Memorial Trophy (for best quality local shearer) won by Junior Shearer George Peacock.

Placegetters in the Open Woolhandling: 1st Keryn Herbert, 2nd Ngaira Puha, 3rd Ricky Stevens.

The Open Woolhandling Final featured top performers from all over New Zealand and there were results determined by just a few points after judging. Keryn Herbert was a worthy winner.

Placegetters in the Intermediate Shearing: 1st Danielle Mauger, 2nd Rhys Morris, 3rd Tini Papanui, 4th Jake Goldsbury.

Organiser Jane Leogreen was delighted with the day’s events which concluded just as the rain began to fall.

* Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.