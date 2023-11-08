Dannevirke's Viking Choir at a performance earlier this year.

Lyn Falconer has a dream - to bring mass choir singing to the Tararua District.

Now the musical director of Dannevirke’s Viking Choir is making that dream a reality and preparations are well under way for the first joint singing concerts with Woodville’s community choir, Stand Up and Sing, planned for November and December.

Members of Stand Up and Sing at a performance.

Lyn reached out to Stand Up and Sing’s musical director Vicky Tomlinson earlier in the year to share the vision of massed choral singing, which Vicky loved. Since then the two choirs have had joint practices and different members taking part in each other’s activities.

Lyn is also working with Ruth Peters of Dannevirke’s Totara College Singers, who will also be performing at the concerts. Lyn and Vicky are also really excited to have an original piece of music debuting - Te Waka Rongapai, written by Piripi Whaanga. Part of the aim is now to reach out to see if there is interest from people in the Pahīatua, Eketāhuna, Norsewood and surrounding communities to join in mass singing. It’s an exciting opportunity to build stronger bonds across the district through music.

The current choirs working together are looking at forming an instrumental group to start next year. There is so much talent in the Tararua District, and Lyn and Vicky are keen to build musical momentum.

The first combined Mass Choral Concert A Kiwi Cracker Christmas is being held in Dannevirke’s St John’s Anglican Church (High St, Dannevirke) at 7pm on Saturday, November 18.

The second concert is being held in Woodville’s Holy Trinity Anglican Church (Ross St, Woodville) at 7pm on Saturday, December 2.

These will be opportunities for people from each town and across the district to come to hear beautiful singing in buildings with amazing acoustics and support two passionate local choirs. Make sure you get there!