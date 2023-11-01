Despite forecasts of thunderstorms the first day of November in Dannevike was a mild calm one.
It was ideal for the Dannevirke and Districts Lamb and Calf Day.
Emphasis should be placed on “districts” because there were no Dannevirke entries, Ruahine making up the numbers from the north and the bulk of the entries coming from the south – Kumeroa, St Anthony’s, Alfredton, Hopelands, Pahīatua and Ballance.
Nevertheless, it was a very enjoyable day with lots of entries making for a strong competition. Calf judge April Schroder said there was very little to separate the top calves which were very good.
Jerome Pitt said the lambs had obviously had a good spring and they were also of great quality. Such were the numbers there were eight teams of three to contest the final won by St Anthony’s.
It is all over again next week in Pahīatua where Ruahine will come down as a guest for the Bush Districts Lamb and Calf Day. One mum says having two contests is great because so much love and care go into raising these pets.