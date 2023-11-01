I don’t know who is calling who in the senior Long Wool Care and Attention at the Dannevirke and Districts Lamb and Calf Day. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Despite forecasts of thunderstorms the first day of November in Dannevike was a mild calm one.

It was ideal for the Dannevirke and Districts Lamb and Calf Day.

The finalists in the Senior Leading with winner Hudson Leslie and Crocodile Dundee (Red Rosette), William Cunningham and Floppy second (Blue Rosette) and Quinn Cooper with Afahaa.(Yellow Rosette). Photo / Dave Murdoch

Emphasis should be placed on “districts” because there were no Dannevirke entries, Ruahine making up the numbers from the north and the bulk of the entries coming from the south – Kumeroa, St Anthony’s, Alfredton, Hopelands, Pahīatua and Ballance.

The winning senior calf team - Ruahine. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Nevertheless, it was a very enjoyable day with lots of entries making for a strong competition. Calf judge April Schroder said there was very little to separate the top calves which were very good.

Senior Long Wool Care and Attention place getters 1st Sophie Burke and Lucy, 2nd Amy Rogers and Caramel, 3rd Pearl Cunningham and Rodney. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Jerome Pitt said the lambs had obviously had a good spring and they were also of great quality. Such were the numbers there were eight teams of three to contest the final won by St Anthony’s.

Senior Beef Champion Eve Sowry and Lilo and Reserve Champion Ethan Augustine with Woodchopper. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It is all over again next week in Pahīatua where Ruahine will come down as a guest for the Bush Districts Lamb and Calf Day. One mum says having two contests is great because so much love and care go into raising these pets.