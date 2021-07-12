Dance the night away at the Dazzle Ball

Guests will enjoy live music from The Royal New Zealand Air Force Jazz Orchestra at the Winter Deco Dazzle Ball on Friday night.

In 1919, the Chelsea Arts Club held a famous costume party at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the end of the Great War.

The Dazzle Ball was a roaring success and memorable part of Deco history. This stunning re-interpretation at The Old Church on Friday night, will bring the long-awaited and updated Dazzle Ball to town.

The Art Deco Trust and The Metropolitan Club invite you to celebrate with them.

Guests will enjoy live music from The Royal New Zealand Air Force Jazz Orchestra, theatrical performances throughout the evening including performances from the Encore Deco Dancers, and the opportunity to win incredible prizes for the best dressed.

Tickets include complementary Mission Estate bubbles on arrival, canapes and walk and fork substantial Art Deco themed fare. Coupled with an evening of magical entertainment, this is one event not to be missed.

Dress code is "1920s–1940s Dazzle" so think black and white, sparkles, spats, capes, diamonds and vintage-inspired ensembles.

The theme of the original event's decoration was based on the art of "Dazzle Painting" or "Dazzle Camou-flage", which was the application of abstract geometric shapes to camouflage ships and discomfit U-boats during the war.

The scheme was wildly successful and achieved the Admiralty's aim of significantly disrupting the efficacy of Germany's underwater navy and saving their ships.

The party too was a great success with many guests applying the same planning to their costumes. In fact the same artists who did the original work for the Admiralty were invited to camouflage the Albert Hall in similar style for the great occasion.

For more information and tickets go to can be found at www.artdecofestival.co.nz