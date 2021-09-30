Damon Harvey steps down from Sport Hawke's Bay

Damon Harvey has stepped down as chairman of Sport Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Sport Hawke's Bay chairman Damon Harvey has resigned after six years at the helm.

Announcing his resignation at the regional sports trust's AGM, Harvey said it was time to move on from the role, with the organisation in "great shape", with a new strategy and securing the Sport New Zealand governance accreditation recently.

"I have loved every minute of being involved in an organisation that has both the ability and dedication to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community, as well as supporting sport codes, clubs and sport participants of all ages."

He started as an apprentice board member in 2005, when the organisation was chaired by Chris Tremain and with Colin Stone as chief executive. He was appointed deputy chairman in 2012 and chairman in 2015.

Harvey said he stepped aside to enable an opportunity for new leadership to come forward as well as gain the Sport New Zealand governance accreditation mark.

"The previous structure allowed board members to remain on the board for as long we liked, but good governance is about not overstaying, and as part of the Sport New Zealand accreditation, they recommend both a tenure of nine years as well as at least 40 per cent of each gender.

"We have always had strong gender diversity and that has contributed greatly to the success of the organisation.

"We've got a fantastic board who are all there for the right reasons, which is about having a strong sport and recreation sector as well as a focus on the health and well-being of people across the Hawke's Bay region. They have always looked at the big picture and backed staff to deliver to our strategy."

Currently a Hastings District Councillor for the Hastings-Havelock North Ward, Harvey also serves as a trustee for the Jarrod Cunningham Youth Sports Trust, Mates of Hawke's Bay, which is a new suicide prevention trust and is the managing director of Attn! PR and The Profit business magazine.

Highlights of his tenure have been gaining the national governance mark, the Rainbow Tick and leading three strategic reviews while maintaining an overall goal for the betterment of the region - making a positive influence on the health and wellbeing of our community, whether that be in organised sport, recreation or just keeping active.

Sport Hawke's Bay CEO Mark Aspden said: "Damon has been a key part of the Sport Hawke's Bay whānau for over 15 years and has led the organisation and our Board outstandingly. He has achieved a lot during his tenure."

Sport Hawke's Bay will appoint a new chairman at the AGM with an announcement expected soon.