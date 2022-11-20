Dairy Farm Manager of the Year turns to real estate

Image / Supplied.

Monty Monteith is born and bred rural, so it makes sense that his new career choice sees him spending time back on the land.

Growing up on a dairy farm in Southern Hawke's Bay instilled in Monty Monteith a love of the rural lifestyle at an early age. However, it took a few years and different career paths before he returned to his roots in the bay.

Leaving school in 1986, Monteith qualified as a panel beater five years later before heading overseas to play rugby in Galashiels Scotland for a season. He then travelled through Europe in a Combie van on a quintessential OE.

By 2000, Monteith was back in New Zealand and enjoyed a two-year stint as a dive instructor in Palmerston North before getting into sales for Frucor. From there it was back overseas where he took on the role of territory sales manager with Proctor and Gamble in Melbourne.

It wasn't until 2006 that Monteith returned to his rural upbringing when he ventured into dairy farming in Central Hawke's Bay. In 2010, with 500 cows under his charge and a growing family, Monteith certainly had his hands full but being up for a challenge, he decided to enter the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards. After winning the Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa regional category and then competing against twelve other regions throughout New Zealand, Monteith was awarded New Zealand Dairy Farm Manager of the Year in 2010.

From there he and his wife grew their dairy farming business to 1,200 cows across four properties from Central Hawke's Bay to Southern Hawke's Bay. Monteith finished dairy farming in 2015 in order to be closer to his children and became a stock agent for Farm Source Livestock (Fonterra) and later Carrfields Livestock. These roles provided him with an opportunity to advise farmers on products and services that would assist in adding value to their properties.

Rural real estate seemed like a natural progression for the ex-farmer when he joined Bayleys as a rural and lifestyle sales agent in early 2022. Monteith says that he has always been passionate about real estate and rural property. He enjoys working with farmer's and landowners and says that "Farmer's are amazing people and extremely hard working. I understand farmer's and landowner's needs having been one myself."

When asked why Monteith chose to join Bayleys, he says that he jumped at the "opportunity to work alongside industry leaders and some of the best in the business". With the backing of the well-known real estate brand, Monteith brings a deep understanding and relevant background to his role.

With his varied experience within the rural industry from feed to financial budgeting; farming systems to working on consent applications with regional councils, Monteith is well equipped to support those looking to sell or purchase rural and lifestyle property within the Hawke's Bay region.

As an active father of two young teenagers, he shares his love for sports and the outdoors with his family and despite his worldly adventures, is thankful to be able to call Hawke's Bay home while working in an industry he is truly passionate about.