Gabe the pig is being sold to the highest bidder to raise money for a rebuild.

When Awatoto residents Mitchell Barnett, wife Caitlin and six-week-old son Finn lost their home, stock and vehicles during Cyclone Gabrielle, they didn’t expect to find a small treasure during a salvage mission this week.

Along with his cousin Ryan Jennings and Ryan’s partner Nelly Conway, Mitchell waded through three kilometres of chest-deep water to save some baby clothes for Finn.

“And there we found the pig on the corner of Awatoto and McLeod Roads stuck in a fence, drowning. So, we grabbed him, put him in a bucket and took him with us,” Nelly says.

Named Gabe, the piglet is now being sold on the Trade Me Marketplace to the highest bidder. The couple is hoping to raise as much as they can with the sale, with the money to go toward the clean-up and any future rebuild.

Mitchell and Caitlin Barnett's Awatoto house.

“It now has silt all through it. Plus, it is very close to the wastewater treatment plant which has a malfunction, and all the surrounding area is contaminated.”

Debris inside the Barnetts' new garage.

Nelly says the couple has not heard from their insurance company yet, but due to contamination, the Barnetts’ house could be completely demolished.

“They’ve lost the house, all their belongings inside the house, their sheep, their vehicles, tools, quad bikes, ride-ons and potentially their land. They have only been in it for six months.”

The Barnetts lost almost everything during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Barnetts are now living with Mitchell’s parents in Taradale, where they are preparing to stay for some time.

“Ryan and I couldn’t keep the pig in Taradale for obvious reasons. So we thought, why not find Gabe a new forever home and raise some money in the process to help them rebuild their lives?”

To make a bid or donation, visit this page on the Trade Me Marketplace: Gabe, the piglet rescued during Cyclone Gabrielle.