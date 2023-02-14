An aerial view shows extensive flooding in the Hawke's Bay region. Video / Photography by Corena

The Tararua District Council says it’s to begin road and bridge assessments.

Cyclone Gabrielle’s weather effects are weakening throughout the district, it says, but there still remains steady rainfall and winds. Rivers are still in high flow and there are many floods across the district.

The road network has been affected by slips and flooding. A number of bridges have been submerged and some communities are still isolated or difficult to reach.

An aerial observation of the district’s road network was attempted on Tuesday by helicopter but due to worsening weather, the helicopter had to abort its observation.

Flooded lowland just beyond Kaitoke Marae. Photo / Dave Murdoch

With the weather conditions now slowly improving Tararua District Council says it is now able to start the assessments of its roading network. This will be a large task that will take a number of days to complete due to the scale of the damage.

The council thanked all residents for their patience and understanding as they work through the assessments and make sure roads and bridges can be travelled on safely.

Scanpower and Waka Kotahi repairing the power breakage by Kaitoke which cut all power to the coast, replacing a pole to take lines away from willows. Photo / Dave Murdoch

There was uncertainty with regard to the ability of teachers and students being able to reach schools, particularly in our more rural areas. There is also the uncertainty of businesses not being able to access their staff.

There are currently about 40 roads closed throughout the district, four roads on single lane traffic only and three roads are closed to heavy traffic. Council road assessments may result in adding to these numbers, but work will start to repair roads and bridges.

Last night a number of people took refuge at the Civil Defence Centre set up in Dannevirke where food, water and medical assistance were available. Mayor Tracey Collis visited the people sheltering and said of the situation, “We made the decision to evacuate the Dannevirke Lower Domain campground while it was still daylight and although the people staying there were worried and concerned, I was impressed by the great spirit and resilience they displayed.”

Many of the evacuees were international visitors and she said it was uplifting to see the community support everyone that stayed at the Civil Defence Centre, no matter where they came from.

“We would like to thank Ngātī Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua for setting up the centre and for other members of the community that have been assisting in what has been an unprecedented event in our districts’ history.”