Dog walkers are enjoying finally being able to walk their four-legged friends at Pakowhai Park again. Photo/Warren Buckland

Pakowhai Park users have celebrated the news that a popular dog walking spot could re-open more than five weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke’s Bay.

During the cyclone, Pakowhai Park had major bridge damage, extensive large and small tree damage, huge amounts of debris and silt deposited in the park, stream slumping, and track damage.

At the peak of the storm, flood waters from the Twyford area saw the Raupare stream, which runs through the park, two to three metres above its normal channel.

The floodwater carried large amounts of rubbish into the park including apple bins, wood debris, fencing posts, household items, agrichemical containers, dog kennels and power poles.

Pakowhai Park is opening to the public after sustaining extensive damage during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

As part of the Pakowhai Park clean-up, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council closed the park from February 13 to March 18 so they could assess and remove dangerous trees and debris.

Now the park has re-opened, council senior open spaces officer Stevie Smidt has advised the public to avoid the stream as it could host dangerous objects, or be contaminated.

Smidt said people should keep an eye out for falling trees and branches.

“The wind played a big role in the damage at the park and there are still branches hanging up in trees that could be brought down in further winds.

“Trees big and small could also still be unstable from being inundated with water, having soaked root systems, and being blown around in the wind. Our advice is to avoid the area during strong winds,” he said.

People and pets have been warned to keep out of Pakowhai Park’s Raupare Stream as floating debris still poses a risk. Photo / Warren Buckland

Because the park is a popular dog walking spot, the council is asking people to keep dogs under control near waterways, silt buildup and debris, as there is still a risk of contamination.

Although the park is open, the council team is aware there is still a lot of work to do and this will take some time “as our resources are spread around the park network in an effort to get all of our parks reopened to the public”.

Smidt and his team appreciate the public’s patience during this time.

“Please be mindful that we will need to have contractors in and out of the park doing work in the coming months.

“So, if you see work vehicles or workers stay clear of these areas and keep dogs out of areas where work is occurring,”

Pakowhai Park cautions in place:

Keep dogs out of waterways as they are not safe

Minimise contact with silt and flood debris

Be aware of loose debris (trees may have hanging branches that could fall in strong winds)

Avoid the area in strong winds