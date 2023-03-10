Filling shoeboxes with donated goodies are (from left) Collinz Kennedy-Diack, 11, Kearoa Watts, 12 and Emma Runciman, 12.

Magic beans and shoeboxes might not appear to have much in common, but for TK Kennedy-Diack, they have helped unite a community.

After Cyclone Gabrielle ravaged parts of the Hawke’s Bay region nearly a month ago, TK hadn’t watched much TV news, keeping her ear on the radio. But while cooking dinner one night, her interest was piqued when she heard an item on Seven Sharp about the Dartmoor community being cut off. TK recognised fellow Magic Beans member Sarah Grant being interviewed.

“I know Sarah quite well so sat down and watched the story. I was blown away how all these people came together to help and support each other while being cut off from society. So I wanted to do something for this amazing group of people going through a challenging time.”

Within 24 hours, some members from Magic Beans, a community food-swapping group, had collected “a whole heap of stuff” for the community, which was picked up and delivered to them via a dinghy.

Goods are being donated from the community and delivered to flood victims.

“They were so grateful and I’d seen on TV they had a wee school operating out there and I started thinking about the kids. I remember how hard it was for my kids dealing with having no power for one week, these kids are dealing with week 3.5.”

The idea of filling shoeboxes and donating them as individual giftboxes for the children was born.

“I got a list from Sarah of all the kids’ names and ages. I put a post up on the Taradale Community Facebook page just asking for shoeboxes, explaining what I was planning on doing. All of a sudden, I had people commenting they wanted to donate and getting lots of messages from this page and also the Magic Beans page.”

TK says filling the shoeboxes with donated gifts meant she could utilise her strengths at organising and putting things together.

“I also realised there are lots of people out there who want to help in some way. Some can’t get out due to disabilities, having to look after children, have special needs kids, etc, and this has given them a way to help all the precious kids out there having a really tough time.”

The donated shoeboxes, with the names and ages of the kids written on them, are being filled with all sorts of goodies including lollies, chocolates, toiletries, craft paraphernalia, small toys, books and baking.

“Plus heaps of other cool things people have donated.”

TK says in the first week of the scheme, dubbed Keeping Communities Connected, they assembled 20 boxes for 20 children in the Dartmoor community.

“Also, if we have enough donations, we have five families in Tongoio, with 11 children, we are hoping to cater for as well.”

Some of the boxes have been covered in wrapping paper and TK is hoping more decorations will follow.

“It’s really hard not knowing the kids personally but having their gender and ages gives us a little bit of help. I’m terrible at shopping for kids so luckily lots of the people who have donated have had some awesome ideas.”

A donation of vouchers from the Faraday Centre and support from other local businesses, will be things for families to enjoy when they finally are able to return to Napier, TK says.

Boxes going to Dartmoor are collected on Sunday morning, driven out, put on the dinghy, carried across the river where the bridge used to be and delivered to a group of “amazingly resilient children”.

“This drive is for kids, but people are also donating food, baking, fresh produce, preserves etc, as well. Honestly, I’ve been blown away and have a wardrobe full already of stuff donated from five people so far.”

For further information or to donate email tk@diackdevelopment.co.nz