Waipawa was inundated by Cyclone Gabrielle floodwaters.

The Central Hawke’s Bay Mayoral Relief Fund has distributed nearly $150,000 to 112 Central Hawke’s Bay households, businesses, farms and community groups since it was established in February.

The fund provides financial support to residents and community groups that have been affected by the flooding event caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Doug Tate, chief executive of the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council (CHBDC), says applications have included repairs to flood-damaged homes and caravans, replacement of damaged chattels and clothing, repairs to driveways and fences, replacement of lost food and firewood, covering loss of income, and reinstatement of damaged club and school equipment.

He said applications for assistance were still open and the fund was still accepting donations.

“Our community will need support for some time yet as the needs for those most affected by this event become more complex and difficult to solve. Donating to this fund is a great way to ensure that the money is going to those who need it most in our community.”

You can apply for assistance online at: https://www.chbdc.govt.nz/our-council/mayoral-relief-flood-response-fund/.

People who wish to donate to the fund can visit any Central Hawke’s Bay Library or the CHBDC Customer Service Centre (for cash or eftpos donations), make online deposits to Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s ANZ account 01-0777-0038665-000, with reference “Relief” or visit the Givealittle page: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/central-hawkes-bay-flood-mayoral-relief-fund.



