One of the industrial shredders in action at the very busy Ōmarunui Landfill.

Crews collecting and disposing of flood-damaged household items after Cyclone Gabrielle are working their way around the district as quickly as possible, Hastings District Council says.

While crews are collecting flood-damaged property, road and drain-clearing groups are also hard at work, and the removal of fallen trees and other cyclone debris continues.

Group manager of asset management Craig Thew said cleaning up after Cyclone Gabrielle was a huge job.

“Over the last week, Ōmarunui Landfill has received, on average, 400 tonnes a day of flood-damaged waste,” he said.

Flood-damaged household items are picked up from the impacted areas and either taken to a temporary processing site or to the landfill.

Whiteware and other metals are processed through an industrial shredder before being disposed of at the landfill.

There had been a number of logistical challenges, both with collection and disposal.

“Traffic congestion across the region and people being unable to return to their properties to clear items out for collection and disposal have been big factors,” Thew said.

The group manager acknowledged it could be frustrating waiting for the waste to be collected and thanked the community for their patience.

“In total, we have six different contracting companies with 16 trucks working around Hastings District to get this job done as quickly and efficiently as possible,” he said.

Since the process started, the team had completed a round of collections in Haumoana, Joll Road, Ōmāhu and Waiohiki.

Collections have continued or started in Whirinaki, Ōmāhu, Fernhill, Pākōwhai, Twyford, Puketapu South, Esk Valley, Tangoio, Hastings, Havelock North (urban) and Puketapu North.

Thew said residents should not worry that their area had been missed, or that they had missed the collection in their area.

“The household flood-damaged goods will be collected, and we will give notice prior to this initiative coming to an end.

“I do encourage residents to jump online and share details about their damaged items as soon as they can,” Thew said.

In some areas, particularly where the council had already done a main collection, it was looking at sending out flexi-bins for communities to put flood-damaged household items in.

Residents whose homes, cars or contents have been damaged by the severe weather should take photos before removing or repairing anything and report the damage to their insurance company as soon as possible.

For more information on the collection of flood-damaged household items, visit: www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/floodcollection.

Those without internet access can call the customer service team on 06 871 5000 or drop in and see their local community hub to register their details.