Massive slip damage in the hills.

Almost a week on from Cyclone Gabrielle’s untimely visit, while the water has gone the results of its excess remain as these pictures show taken on Monday, February 20.

A flight to Akitio and Herbertville revealed the full extent of the damage from the thousands of slips on the hills to the subsequent mud deposits in the valleys and mountains of slash logs on the beaches.

Horizons Regional Council engineers also took a reconnaissance flight on Wednesday, February 15, and followed it with another on Wednesday, February 22, to try to assess the damage and establish priorities for immediate action.

Horizons group recovery manager Dr Jon Roygard says Horizons has sent trained staff to Tararua District to drive 4WD vehicles as part of the effort to connect with people in remote areas.

“As of Monday, February 20, a number of properties in the Tararua are still without power and more are without cell coverage, with lifelines companies continuing to work to reconnect affected households. Welfare checks are being done on a grid approach, with an area selected on a map and every property in it visited to ensure people are safe and have what they need,” he said.

“We are also working to get resources into the Tararua District to help with repairs on river management infrastructure in the hardest hit part of the region. Landowners who see river management damage on their properties can register this with us via RMenquiries@horizons.govt.nz.

Huge piles of slash on the Akitio beach.

“Some river monitoring equipment in Tararua was damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle. We plan to have this up and running again by the middle of the week.”

In relation to farming issues, Dr Roygard said “We appreciate that some farmers are facing immediate challenges in regards to milk collection, washed out tracks, bridges and culverts, stock burial, damaged fences, milk collection, and full effluent systems.

“Where infrastructure such as farm bridges and culverts have been damaged or destroyed, these can be replaced without the need for resource consent on the basis they are repaired or reinstated on a like-for-like basis.

In relation to stream culvert replacements, this should be done in a manner that provides for fish passage. People can contact our freshwater team on 0508 800 800 who can assist with culvert requirements.

“If stock needs to be buried this should be done in areas that are away from waterways. We recognise that fences alongside waterways will be impacted and it will take time to reinstate these.

Greater slipping on the steeper slopes.

“Where milk needs to be disposed of to ensure animal welfare is maintained it should be disposed into the farm dairy effluent system and then discharged to land. Full or overflowing effluent systems can also be discharged to land.”

Horizons engineer Anthony Mason with experience in the district of over a decade and who flew in the first reconnaissance flight said he had never seen such devastation in the Tararua both in the valleys and on the hills yet some areas were completely unaffected as “Gabrielle’s tail hit in many different places but not others”.

He said the priority is still to identify the hot spots such as damaged bridges and communication services.

Minister for Emergency Management and Wairarapa MP Kieren McAnulty also flew over the district early last week. He announced a $1.7 million government addition to the Mayoral Relief Funds nationwide on Tuesday, February 21.

“On Saturday I was able to get up in a helicopter with mayor Tracey Collis to see the damage over some of the district,” he said. “Seeing the damage from the air let me get a full picture of the impact on many communities, and it was gut-wrenching.

“I want to thank mayor Tracey Collis, first responders, Rural Support Trust, the council, and civil defence staff for their tireless work to reach isolated communities and make sure they had what they needed. This initial contribution to the Mayoral Relief Fund will allow them to continue supporting our region and people.” Tararua receives $150,000.



