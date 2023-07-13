Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, Marama Davidson, announces a new programme that aims to eliminate family and sexual violence. Video / Michael Craig

The Government has announced nearly $1 million for community organisations, in a bid to prevent family violence in areas hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

On Thursday Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson made the announcement at Ngāti Kahungunu’s Taikura House to support the implementation of Te Aorerekura – the National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence.

“The funding I’m announcing today will go to whānau-centred and community-led responses that prevent and respond to family violence in cyclone-affected areas,” Davidson said.

She said as communities continue to rebuild whānau were under a great deal of stress and pressure.

“Violence is never okay, but evidence shows these stresses can lead to an increase in family violence, which is why we’re moving to provide this additional support.”

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson at Ngāti Kahungunu, Taikura House in Hastings. Photo /Warren Buckland

Ngāti Kahungunu Hawke’s Bay, Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa, and Manaaki Tairawhiti will together receive the funding boost for their work providing much-needed support for people, whānau and communities.

Davidson said the money will be used to support initiatives to “reduce the likelihood of family violence occurring in the first place”.

It will also help people working in local social services cope with additional demands and personal impacts of the rebuild, she said.

Minister Marama Davidson and Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman Bayden Barber in Hastings on Thursday.



