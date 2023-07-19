Jodie Trow was displaced from her home on Omarunui Rd. A new payment could support her when her temporary accommodation insurance runs out. Photo / Jodie Trow

Displaced Hawke’s Bay homeowners who were missing out on temporary accommodation support are celebrating a new payment that can’t come quickly enough for many.

Minister for Auckland Carmel Sepuloni announced the North Island Weather Events – Temporary Accommodation Assistance (NIWE TAA) last night.

It comes after cyclone-affected people in private rentals expressed concerns they were “falling through the cracks” in a system intended to support them.

Temporary Accommodation Services (TAS), run by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, do not take on private rentals that have been privately sourced and do not fund or co-fund the rental costs of privately sourced rentals.

Support from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is means-tested, which means that a number of cyclone-displaced homeowners did not qualify for any support.

NIWE TAA is not means-tested.

Julia Dohmen’s family of four had to leave their Puketapu home and were unable to get help from TAS or MSD while paying for a private rental and the mortgage of their flooded property.

“I’d like to thank [Hastings] Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst for her advocacy by taking our concerns directly to the top,” Dohmen said in a written statement.

“Yesterday’s announcement is welcomed, given it is not means-tested. The funding supports should therefore provide genuine help for displaced people when insurance assistance runs dry while they await home reinstatement or buyouts.”

She said a lack of clarity had created frustration with TAS support.

“The TAS criteria from the outset were misleading and placed unnecessary stress and pressure on displaced people, with many becoming increasingly frustrated private rentals did not qualify for displacement supports,” she said.

“Displaced elderly and families were being told if they wanted to qualify for capped TAS supports, then they needed to vacate their warm and dry rental homes and instead accept TAS supply accommodation, which was motor homes, cabins or motel units.”

Jodie Trow said she had concerns "the horse had bolted" for some people, especially those who had run out of insurance cover or had no insurance. Photo / Jodie Trow

Jodie Trow was displaced from her home on Omarunui Rd and was also denied TAS assistance because she found a private rental.

She said she had some insurance support left for now, but had concerns there would be “hoops to jump through” to access NIWE TAA.

“I feel like the horse has bolted now too for a lot of people,” Trow said.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck said she has been working alongside many impacted residents in this situation, and NIWE TAA would help provide them with certainty and the confidence they need to plan ahead.

“The support will help many people in Hawke’s Bay whose insurance for temporary accommodation is running out while they make repairs on their homes or decisions are made on the future of their properties,” Lorck said.

National Party cyclone recovery spokesperson Chris Penk said the payments were welcome, but should not have taken so long to organise.

“The Labour Government has had nearly six months to announce this much-needed support, but only now are affected Kiwis able to learn the details of a support scheme. And then it will take yet another two months to be implemented,” Penk said.

In Hawke’s Bay, a single person is eligible for up to $270 per week, a couple or single parent with one child can get $420, a couple with one child or a single parent with two children can get up to $480 and a couple with two or more children or a single parent with three or more children can get up to $510.

Those eligible can receive a lump sum payment covering them from as early as June 1, 2023 to ensure there is not a gap in support.

MSD can be contacted from August 21 to book an appointment.

The support is expected to last for up to 12 months, depending on how many people take up the assistance, but Sepuloni said in a statement there is work under way on a longer-term solution if required.

