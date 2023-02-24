#collectivehug organiser Diana Greer receives a parcel of donated goods from Banks Peninsula.

It may have been a drought which began a collective hug encircling Central Hawke’s Bay, but it’s the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle which have kept it going.

“#collectivehug was started during the drought of 2020 through Poppy Renton’s HB drought Facebook page,” says group operator Diana Greer.

“Lovely people offered to add to the two fruitcakes I offered to make, and like topsy it grew. I run it by myself with a small group of handpicked coordinators, well versed in how their communities work.”

Frozen meals, freezer friendly baking, donations of food, ingredients and monetary donations are collected around the district so the group can ensure continuation for as long as they are needed, Diana says.

“The packages are made up of a selection of frozen premade meals and baking. There just maybe other wee treats in there as well. We do not have designated delivery dates but will be doing deliveries as, when and where they are needed.”

Trays full of food will be frozen and distributed to the needy in CHB by members of #collectivehug

CHB has had a fairly devastating hit in certain areas, with #thecollectivehug covering a vast area from Tinui in the Wairarapa region through to Kotemaori and Putorino in Northern Hawke’s Bay.

“We are also targeting those orchardists and other food producers within Hawke’s Bay who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and throwing some #thecollectivehug baking love at various contractors, police, central lines and a few others. They’ve all worked tirelessly to fix things up.”

She says businesses, kind people and past recipients of #thecollectivehug have been donating to the cause.

A boot load of donated food making its way to those in need in cyclone ravaged Central Hawke's Bay.

“Humans by and large are very caring people. I’m totally filled with gratitude for so many who have helped me. They just want to help, they care. I find, that especially in our rural communities, we have each other’s backs. I’m rural through and through, we understand each other and each other’s needs. I have been heartened by the terrific response I’ve had from our small local towns and villages as well.”

Diana has set up a bank account to accept donations to be used in the coming months to buy cooking ingredients.

“This will be an ongoing thing for the months to come whilst our rural folk start the big clean up. As we are all aware, this is going to be a very long and arduous process, and our support for all things is tantamount, so I’m hoping that even as the months roll on, we still get offers of help.”

She says any donations will be used for the purchase of ingredients to keep the group rolling.

“All donations will be receipted by either messenger or text if required. We have a Facebook page ‘Collective Hug HB’ where we can answer questions.”

Donations for #collective hub can be deposited to 06-0335-0426302-01
















