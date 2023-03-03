Locals are picking through the remains of homes and vehicles destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle in Esk Valley. Video / Neil Reid

A trio of soldiers who hail from Central Hawke’s Bay say they felt humbled and privileged to help in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

As first responders, New Zealand Army Reserve Force soldiers Staff Sergeant Todd Rogers and Privates Ashton Tyack (Tong) and Savannah Williams found themselves in varying roles assisting in the initial and ongoing response from the New Zealand Army.

Serving in 5th/7th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, East Coast Company, Napier, meant they were part of the initial response team.

Private Ashton Tyack (Tong), right, assists in a resupply to the Dartmoor community, Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Staff Sergeant Rogers prepares students for life in the New Zealand Defence Force, police and Corrections in his day job as creator of the Services Pathways programme at the Eastern Institute of Technology - Te Pūkenga.

While at Eskdale he noted the contrast between the excitement of children, still in pyjamas and covered in mud, getting a ride in a Unimog, and the obvious distress of their parents.

“It’s been heartbreaking with what’s happened but heartwarming seeing the way locals are all helping each other,” he says.

George Brown from Bayview, grateful to see some soldiers from 5/7 Battalion. Private Savannah Williams passes him some supplies. Photo / Supplied

He served as an engineer in the Regular Force so his skills have been called on to assess damage and to relay the information back to army engineers so the right equipment can be transported to each location. He’s travelled far and wide during the response, he says.

“The further away from the city, the more hearty and resilient the people are. They come to town and purchase two weeks of food at a time so they are pretty well set up.

Private Ashton Tyack (Tong) takes measurements and Private Savannah Williams details the information to supply to army engineers. Photo / Supplied

“There’s some bloody awesome people out there.”

Private Williams, recently posted to the unit after completing her Reserve Force Recruit training, says she was thrown in the deep end.

Adapting quickly to the tempo and completing a variety of tasks, the 19-year-old says she found the experience filled her with a sense of relief that she could actually pick up tools and assist.

“It’s just been good to help.

“A lot of people want to help and don’t know how. I’m lucky to be in the position to assist as part of the NZ Army response. Obviously, what’s happened to people, it’s devastating but I feel lucky to be able to help where I can.”

Private Ashton Tyack says he wasn’t expecting his 19th birthday to roll out quite the way it did but he took it all in his stride.

“We cracked on like a normal day,” he says.

Staff Sergeant Todd Rogers photographs bridge damage. Photo / Supplied

“It has been good to be out in the community and giving back, and it’s rewarding being able to lend a hand to help people in their time of need.”

Although his birthday might not have panned out as planned, Company Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class 2 Billy Te Hiko wasn’t going to let the day go by without acknowledgement, organising birthday cakes for Private Tyack and another soldier also celebrating their birthday.

Soldiers from East Coast Company have now been stood down to return to their civilian employment. However, Rogers, Williams and Tyack (Tong) continue to assist in the response.

Staff Sergeant Todd Rogers talks with a former student amidst the devastation. Photo / Supplied



