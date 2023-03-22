The Waipawa River burst its banks during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The views of Central Hawke’s Bay locals will be sought over the next few weeks, with preparations to develop a Central Hawke’s Bay Local Recovery Plan now under way, says Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.

The council says Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker has has worked alongside mana whenua leaders from Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea and Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust in the regional discussions on the Hawke’s Bay approach to recovery, but now it is time to work directly with local Tamatea/Central Hawke’s Bay residents.

She says a series of meetings would be held throughout the district over the next few weeks, along with opportunities for everyone to share their thoughts online.

The council says the local recovery plan will look at the urgent and long-term resilience and repair work required following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and will feed into the Regional Recovery Plan.

“We cannot underestimate the significant impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and how we need to respond to this as a district. We also know that many people have questions about what happened during and after the cyclone,” Walker said.

“Like we did for Project Thrive, [the] community will be in the driving seat for how we prioritise our existing work programmes and new work because of the cyclone. As a community, we’re going to have to make some decisions about how we re-imagine our approach to rebuilding and investing, as well as make the most of any opportunities along the way.

“The big-picture view of recovery for Central Hawke’s Bay is going to require a co-ordinated and bold approach – locally, regionally and nationally. The strength and success of the plan will come from ensuring we have our local communities and mana whenua involved from the start.”

More information about the dates and times of the community meetings will be published in the CHB Mail, on the council’s website www.chbdc.govt.nz and Facebook page and in community forums in the coming week.