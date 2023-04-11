The RNZAF Black Falcons aerobatic team will perform a special routine in Napier on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

From flood relief to light relief.

Royal New Zealand Air Force staff have been a constant in the skies above Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti since Cyclone Gabrielle hit on February 14.

From rescues, to the delivery of essential supplies, air force pilots worked tirelessly to aid the people of this region.

Now they want to entertain them, with their famed aerobatic team the Black Falcons.

The Black Falcons will be performing special routines in Napier and Gisborne this week, in an effort to raise public morale.

“Hundreds of our defence force colleagues have been able to help Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay communities deal with the devastation caused by Gabrielle and it’s now our privilege to bring our display into their skies as a tribute to them — especially those who have suffered painful losses,’’ squadron leader and head of the Black Falcons Stu Anderson said.

“The hard and exhausting recovery is ongoing for them and we hope they will be able to take a break and enjoy these displays.’’

The Black Falcons will be flying over Napier at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 15, with Marine Parade or Bluff Hill identified as the best vantage points.