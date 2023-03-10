A group from Eskdale School attended a bead making workshop at Westshore School.

A team of volunteers from charity CanInspire added some sparkle for a group of pupils and teachers from flood-damaged Eskdale School at a bead making workshop last week.

CanInspire is a charitable trust that has been supporting people experiencing illness, loss or trauma since 2010.

“The free workshops have a strong social focus and a wonderful distraction for people of all ages. Our motto is to create, support and inspire,” says CanInspire regional coordinator Meg Rodel.

CanInspire regional coordinator Meg Rodel helps Eskdale School pupils during a bead making workshop.





“Following the catastrophic floods, the opportunity to provide workshops within the community was a natural focus. Previous experience has taught us that our workshops have a positive, therapeutic impact and enable people going through similar experiences to interact.”

With Eskdale School uninhabitable, they had been working out of Petane Domain Hall, also using Westshore School Hall for a day. Meg says their offer to provide workshops for the pupils was enthusiastically received.

“Being displaced is traumatic and unsettling. Some have lost everything, or have friends who have, or been involved in dramatic rescues.”

She says they didn’t discuss or dwell on those experiences.

“We were there to provide some light relief. However, once they’d made their bag tags we did acknowledge that for some, they could be a reminder of what they had overcome and their creations could remind them that they are special and unique.”

Bead workshops offer participants hands-on guidance and support so they can create their own necklaces and earrings.

“A huge variety of beads are put out on trays and the pupils get to choose what they want for their creations.”

Meg says what they create depends on how long the workshop is.

“Normally we allow two hours and most participants get to make two items, however, with the children we only have an hour so they each made a bag tag or a keyring. They were so proud of their creations and it was lovely to see them sharing ideas, helping each other and having fun. Hopefully they came away feeling valued too.”

CanInspire runs around two workshops a month. Meg believes they’ll be a lot busier in the future because of the anticipated need to support other groups in the community.

“CanInspire wants to reach out, mobilise what they stand for and do something fun and relaxing with folk in our community who could do with some encouragement and a much-needed boost.

“We would like to hear from anyone who fits our criteria - of which there are many currently - that would like to do a workshop. We can arrange a venue if needs be. They can enquire individually or as a group.”

For more information email meg@caninspire.org.nz.




