PM Chris Hipkins followed by media boards a RNZAF chopper at Tomoana Showgrounds last week. Photo/Warren Buckland

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society has postponed its Napier Port Primary Sector Awards and the National Horticultural Field Days.

The society issued a statement on Monday saying it would announce an updated plan for the year in April.

“Like everyone in our region, the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society cannot comprehend what has happened in the past few weeks,” a spokesperson said.

Since Thursday, February 16, the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings has been the base of the Cyclone Regional Distribution Centre, which has become a national priority to help those who are isolated in the region.

General manager Elisha Milmine said out of respect to those affected by the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, and in the interest of directing critical attention and resources on relief efforts, the 2023 Napier Port Primary Sector Awards will be suspended.

On Wednesday, April 5, they will announce an updated plan for the year. The National Horticultural Field Days will also be postponed and plans will be assessed in April.

The society manages and owns four significant events in the Hawke’s Bay primary sector, including the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show, Napier Port Primary Sector Awards, National Horticultural Field Days and the Hawke’s Bay A&P Bayleys Wine Awards.

“Throughout these events there are numerous volunteers that help us during the year which is why we are so focused on ensuring that we can help to offer support and provide the right information and resources to assist the region on rebuilding.

“The Hawke’s Bay primary sector is a resilient sector, but it is important to continue to connect with like-minded people on the journey to get through this together.”