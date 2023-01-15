Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Cycle tour for the ages in Hawke’s Bay

Doug Laing
Cones aren't used only for roadworks, serving also as a helpful way of laning the cyclists as they get into a bit of hill work.

The Ramblers Hawke’s Bay Cycling Tour has ended with a mixture of winners spanning 60 years in age.

Run in the shadow of the five-day New Zealand with its field of international riders ending in Wellington, the two-day Hawke’s Bay Tour attracted 49 entries for three stages based in the Crownthorpe area and based at the Ohiti Station woolshed.

The B-grade general classification was dominated by experienced visiting rider Michael Black, 35, of Te Awamutu, with a margin of almost five minutes up on the second placegetter, but it was a much closer affair in the C-grade, which attracted 24 riders. In a battle of the teenagers, Kyle Paris, of Cambridge, won by 0.74sec from Olly Taylor after more than five hours of racing across the stages.

The E-grade was a triumph for 74-year-old Ray Hewlett, of Rotorua, who won by just 7.09sec from runner-up Garry Saunders.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor ventured out for a morning in the countryside to keep up with some of the action.

Cyclists, horticulture and nature altogether on one plane.
The peloton, bridging the gap.
The final stage start on Ohiti Rd.
