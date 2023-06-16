Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cup runneth over again for HB-owned mare Hot Shockolate

Hawkes Bay Today
By John Jenkins
7 mins to read
Hot Shockolate is at full stretch, under the urgings of apprentice jockey Niranjan Parmar, as she crosses the line for a long-neck victory in a $30,000 rating 65 race over 1200m at Awapuni last Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Hot Shockolate is at full stretch, under the urgings of apprentice jockey Niranjan Parmar, as she crosses the line for a long-neck victory in a $30,000 rating 65 race over 1200m at Awapuni last Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The addition of blinkers again worked the oracle when Hot Shockolate, raced by several Hawke’s Bay people, scored a game win in a $30,000 rating 65 race over 1200m at Awapuni last Saturday.

The Shocking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today