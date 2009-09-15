Cup in memory of local skater

Sk8zone, Napier.

Jurriaan Hadich Molenaar-Pollock was a top local roller blader and skater - now his memory is being honoured through a memorial cup.Known as “Judd” to his friends, the former Napier boy died in Hamilton, aged 20, on August 2.Sk8zone is celebrating his life through their Judd Molenaar-Pollock, All Round Legend Memorial Cup. The cup will be presented to an upcoming skater during the club’s 15th birthday celebrations on September 27.Father Pieter Molenaar thought the cup tribute was a “good idea”.“He was pretty highly ranked. Everyone knew him, he had a lot of friends there.”Born and bred in Napier, Judd first started rollerblading as a 4-year-old, then tried skateboarding. His love for the sports continued to grow during his years as a student at Port Ahuriri School and Napier Intermediate.He spent a year at Napier Boys’ High School in 2002 before moving to Hamilton, where he continued his skating.Mr Molenaar said he had done a bit of skating as a youngster but he was never as good as Judd had been.“He was talented in skating.”Judd had nearly completed his building apprenticeship and was looking to buy a home in Hamilton to provide for his 7-month-old son when he died.His death shocked the skating world, where he was known as a top blader and boarder.In 2005 he placed second in the skateboard nationals and was always among the top three junior placings in the annual rollerblading national competitions held at Sk8zone.While in Napier, Judd had been a member of the Sk8zone Xtreme Team doing demonstrations at schools and festivals.Sk8zone manager Pat McIvor said Judd had been an “inspiration” in the early days of the club.“He was one of the most well-liked skaters with a fantastic attitude,” he said.“I think that both the young and older skaters looked up to Judd.”A death notice in Hawke’s Bay Today on August 4 paid tribute to Judd’s love of the sports, saying “skate your way to heaven and ollie those clouds and pop a kick-flip along the way”.Mr Molenaar said he would attend the celebrations in honour of his son.