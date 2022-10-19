Cruises return, flights sell out into Hawke's Bay for long weekend

The cruise industry is set to return to Napier this long weekend. Also pictured are children enjoying the Hawke's Bay A&P Show. Photo / NZME

Businesses can expect to "easily" triple the amount of trade they would otherwise see during a bumper long weekend in Hawke's Bay, amid cruise ships returning and flights into the region selling out.

Thousands of domestic and international travellers will visit the region between Friday and Monday's public holidays (Hawke's Bay Anniversary and Labour Day).

That includes cruise ships returning to Napier for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

One of the largest cruise ships in the world, Ovation of the Seas, is scheduled to arrive in Napier Port around 7am on Monday - carrying about 3000 passengers - and leave around 6pm. It will be the first cruise of the season, and marks the return of overseas cruises to Napier Port.

Ovation of the Seas during a trip to Hawke's Bay in 2017. Photo / NZME

Plenty of domestic travellers will also flood into the region for the long weekend, with almost every Friday flight into Hawke's Bay Aiport sold out.

"Air NZ is seeing huge demand for flights into Hawke's Bay, as customers are keen to make the most of Hawke's Bay Anniversary Day this Friday and enjoy a long weekend which ends on Labour Day on Monday," an Air NZ spokeswoman said.

She said many flights into the region had sold out "due to this demand".

At the start of this week, not a single ticket was left into Napier for Friday from any region on Air NZ flights, but some extra tickets have since been made available.

Smaller airline Originair is also close to selling out its flight from Nelson on Friday.

The popular Hawke's Bay A&P Show at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay, on the outskirts of Hastings, is the largest event being staged in the region. It runs from Wednesday to this Friday night.

Children enjoying the first day of the Hawke's Bay A&P Show in Hastings on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce CEO Karla Lee said the influx in visitors this long weekend would be a huge boost for businesses across accommodation, retail, food and hospitality.

"Businesses should get prepared for it because we are going to be full," she said.

"It will be a huge boost [...] They could be tripling their income easily.

"A few retailers manage to do a month's worth of trade in one day with cruise ships around."

She said her only concern was staffing.

"Our wonderful hospitality businesses - they are already tight with staffing, and it has been a huge challenge," she said.

"I do hope dearly that businesses have managed to find some people [...] to jump in and help with their staffing, or put existing staff on for extra hours over the weekend, so they can really take advantage of the trade that is coming."

Hawke's Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton said it was exciting to see cruises return.

"A great many businesses throughout Hawke's Bay benefit from the dispersal of not only the passengers participating in tourism experiences, but also some of the crew," he said.

"Napier has always attracted positive reviews from passengers – particularly due to the Art Deco architecture.

"Compared with some other New Zealand ports, the ease and speed of shuttles from the ship to [Napier] CBD has positive benefits for passenger experience and excursions."

Ovation of the Seas will be welcomed on Monday with a pōwhiri by a group of students from local high schools, as well as an Art Deco display of vintage cars and music from the Napier City Stompers band.

A total of 89 cruises are booked for the cruise season at Napier Port, which runs between October and April, and which will see up to 150,000 passengers visit Napier.

However, not all cruises that are booked are guaranteed to visit the port.

Other big events over the long weekend are listed below.

Eight big events in Hawke's Bay this weekend:

All weekend: Hawke's Bay Arts Festival, various events and locations - visit festival website for schedule

Wednesday to Friday: Hawke's Bay A&P Show, Showgrounds Hawke's Bay, Hastings (includes Friday night carnival)

Saturday: Faraday Museum's inaugural 'Live Day', with the public making, creating, and seeing how things worked in days gone by (10am to 4pm)

Saturday: Diwali Festival, Mitre 10 Sports Park, Hastings (6pm-9pm)

Saturday to Monday: Lotto Napier City Rovers National Youth Football tournament - 72 teams, various locations

Saturday to Monday: Hawke's Bay Art Trail. Grab an Art Trail map and Art Guide booklet and take an inspiring meander around Hawke's Bay artists' studios, galleries and pop-ups. Maps are available from Creative Arts Napier, the Hastings Community Art Centre, i-Sites and libraries (10am to 4pm each day).

Sunday: Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market, Showgrounds Hawke's Bay, Hastings (8.30am-12.30pm)

Sunday: Meeanee Speedway opening night (6.30pm)