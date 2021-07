John Forbes with Sharon Wards cutting the ribbon.

Dannevirke residents were up bright and early Saturday morning braving the cold for the Lions Monster garage sale.

President John Forbes declared the sale open at the Lions Den with an official ribbon cutting, with councillor Sharon Wards.

The crowd poured in, all eager to find a bargain.

Proceeds from the sale will go back into community projects.