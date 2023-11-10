Cricket: A Schaw thing goin’ on in Hawke Cup challenge

Angus Schaw in 2021 ready for a match in which he set the record for the most matches for Hawke's Bay in senior cricket. Photo / NZME

It was a Schaw thing goin’ on again as Hawke’s Bay cricket captain Andy Schaw led the fightback on the first day of his team’s Hawke Cup challenge against Canterbury Country in Rangiora on Friday.

Put into bat by the holders, Hawke’s Bay made it to 226-6 at stumps, given a solid foundation of 80 for the first wicket by openers Jono Whitley and Baylee Foote before Foote, in just his third match for the Bay, was out for 44.

Schaw, in his 104th game for Hawke’s Bay, came to the crease with the innings starting to teeter at 113-3 with the dismissal of opener Whitley for 47, and survived the departures of Will Clark and Dominic Thompson but with the innings on slightly more of a list at 156-5.

It was then that Schaw ventured forth, featuring in a 66-run 6th-wicket partnership with Brett Johnson (out for 23) and making it to stumps at 57 not out, off 119 balls and scoring 5 fours in 169 minutes with-bat.

Fine weather was forecast for the remaining play on Saturday and Sunday, with Hawke’s Bay looking for over 300 in the innings and to dismiss North Canterbury, to meet the minimum requirement to return the Cup to Napier.

The day was the first step towards revenge, with Canterbury Country having won by an innings when skittling Hawke’s Bay for 97 and 93 when lifting the cup in their own challenge in Napier 12 months ago.