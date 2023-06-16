Lorelei Rolfe works on a project at the teens workshop. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua College student Lorelei Rolfe is a bit shy.

But since she’s been going to a teens’ art programme at the Yellow Plane gallery in Pahiatua, she’s not only become more confident, she’s been able to connect with others.

The Year 13 student says she’s “really good at art” and it was her enthusiasm for the subject that helped her create a window display for the gallery around the theme of mermaids called Under the Sea.

Lorelei with the Under the Sea window display. Concept by Lorelei and Billy Gordon.

It was an idea sparked by a piece of fabric that looked like scales.

Director Billy Gordon says a lot of the materials come via donations from the community, which she’s very grateful for.

She’s also supported by organisations such as Tararua REAP, and Youth Services, which help her in her goal to create an artistic community in Pahiatua.

Billy has a variety of creative workshops that cater for different ages.

Billy runs workshops for different groups in the community, such as workshops for adults with disabilities, group art sessions for children and workshops for teens.

She also has a student doing work experience one day a week and she tutors in sewing and art at Tararua REAP.

For many of those Billy tutors, it’s not only giving them purpose but it’s also helping boost their confidence as they engage with others.

She says for many of her students, they’re connections they wouldn’t have made otherwise.

She believes her workshops fill a gap in the art community as well as “teaching that sharing creative ideas is a good thing”.







