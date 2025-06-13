Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Create 2025: Five Questions with Hawke’s Bay speaker Emma Slade

Hawkes Bay Today
5 mins to read

All the action from the New Zealand Youth Film Festival.

The inaugural Create Symposium will bring leading creators and innovators from across Aotearoa to Hawke’s Bay at Matariki. One of the speakers on “The Power of Storytelling” is Emma Slade, who runs production company Firefly Films, the company that brought the film Mister Organ to life.

Why is storytelling so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today