(From left): General manager of speciality product operations Peter Murphy, depot manager Grant Shore, environmental manager Geoff Charleson, business improvement lead Sarah Mckelvie, plant manager Brian Hutchins, Pahiatua operations manager Arun Rajeev and NZ manufacturing director Alan Van Der Nagel. The award was presented by Peter Murphy and Alan Van Der Nagel.

Fonterra Pahīatua has proved it’s the cream of the co-operative’s crop of medium-sized sites, winning a top award at the annual Best Site Cup awards.

The awards, dubbed the “Oscars of Manufacturing”, celebrate the success of Fonterra’s manufacturing sites across the country.

Key to the Pahīatua site’s success is teamwork, says plant manager Arun Rajeev.

“One hundred per cent.”

He says that includes the farmers who supply the milk, right down to those involved in the day-to-day operations of the plant.

One of the reasons for the award was the way the staff engaged with the community.

Many at the plant, along with the sister plant at Longburn and the research and development team in Palmerston North, take part in the Relay for Life.

Arun says it’s something they’ve always done.

“They’re very passionate about it.”

Pahīatua not only won the Medium Site Cup, but they also won the Greater China CEO Star Milk Powder award at the awards late last month.

The best medium site award is based on performance and the culture at the site, as well as consistent production of high-spec products.

The Pahīatua team also helps their community by supplying books to their local marae.

Arun says the majority of the team live locally and many have worked for Fonterra for more than 25 years.

He says the award also shows the competency of the staff.

“They know their stuff.”

The awards are now in their 17th year and spark a bit of friendly competition between sites across areas ranging from sustainability and innovation to efficiency.

More than 240 people are employed at the Pahīatua site, which was established in 1976 and produces up to four million litres of milk every day during the peak season.

“I’m so proud of everyone,” Arun says. “I know we’re all keen to continue this success into the next season too.”