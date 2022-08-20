A disqualified driver was taken into custody and one person was moderately injured following crashes in Hawke's Bay over the weekend. Photo / NZME

A disqualified driver was taken into custody and one person was moderately injured following crashes in Hawke's Bay over the weekend.

A police spokesman said police received a report of one crash in Mahora, Hastings, shortly before 11pm on Saturday night.

A St John spokesperson said St John treated one patient with moderate injuries who was transported to Hawkes Bay hospital.

The police spokesman said police are making enquiries in to the circumstances of the crash.

A police spokesman said that police received a report of a crash shortly after 11pm on Friday night and attended to find a car had collided with a parked car.

The spokesman said there were no injuries, but a 21-year-old man was taken into custody when found to be driving while disqualified.

The spokesman said the man is due to appear in Napier District Court on August 30 for sentencing on the disqualified driving charge, but the spokesman could not say yet if they will face additional charges for the incident on Friday night.

Meanwhile one person has died following a crash in Gisborne.

A police statement said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Ormond Road, Mangapapa about 9.30pm Saturday night.

The statement said police inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.