Police are responding to the crash which happened shortly before 6pm. Photo / NZME

Police have responded to a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway.

The crash in the Pakowhai area of the expressway happened about 5.45pm.

A police spokesperson said the accident involved two cars.

The vehicles were off the road and traffic was flowing.