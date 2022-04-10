Crash in rural Central Hawke's Bay

Emergency services have rushed to a crash in which a vehicle with several people, including adults and children, has been reported to have gone over a bank on a remote rural Central Hawke's Bay.

The incident was reported to Fire and Emergency New Zealand at 4.31pm and was understood to have happened on Kairakau Rd, in the Elsthorpe area and about 40km by road east of Waipukurau.

No further details were available just after 5pm, other than that Fire and Emergency NZ rescue crews from Otane and Hastings were on the way.

Police said a rescue helicopter was "dispatched" to the scene and a Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager in Wellington said a volunteer fire crew from Otane prepared a landing area.

Police in Hastings said about an hour later it appeared everyone was out of the vehicle and there hadn't been any serious injuries.