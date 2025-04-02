Emergency services were called to the expressway’s intersection with Prebensen Drive at 1.05pm.

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway through Napier.

Emergency services were called to the expressway’s intersection with Prebensen Drive in Poraiti at 1.05pm.

One person was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by St John Ambulance in a critical condition.

The southbound lane of the expressway near the Prebensen roundabout was blocked for 50 minutes before being reopened.

A second crash, involving a truck and a car, was reported just after 1.30pm on Taradale Rd, near Maadi Rd in Pirimai.