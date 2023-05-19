Emergency services attending a crash that has blocked State Highway 2, near Bayview. Photo / Paul Taylor

Emergency services attending a crash that has blocked State Highway 2, near Bayview. Photo / Paul Taylor

State Highway 2 near Bayview has been blocked after a crash and there are detours now in place.

A police spokesman said police received reports of an incident involving two vehicles on Main North Rd, State Highway 2, near Bayview about 1pm.

He said the road north of Napier’s CBD was blocked as of 1.15pm.

Waka Kotahi said the southbound land of SH2 near Petane Rd was reopened at 1.35pm, but the northbound land remained closed until further notice as of 1.45pm. Drivers were advised to delay their journey or consider an alternate route.

Detours were in place for traffic.

“Northbound traffic use SH1, turn left onto Petane Rd, then continue along Petane Rd, right onto Hill Rd, then left back to SH2,” Waka Kotahi advised.

The police spokesman said early indications were that two people had moderate injuries.

MORE TO COME