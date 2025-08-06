Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Crash at Mill Rd intersection near Clive in Hawke’s Bay sparks petition for roundabout

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Aaron Pohatu's vehicle after a two-car crash at the Mill Rd and Richmond Rd intersection near Clive in Hawke's Bay on Sunday.

Aaron Pohatu's vehicle after a two-car crash at the Mill Rd and Richmond Rd intersection near Clive in Hawke's Bay on Sunday.

Aaron Pohatu was taking his 11-year-old son to his representative rugby trial when he felt the impact of a crash on the front right of his car “like a bomb”.

The serious crash on Mill Rd near Clive, which sent five people to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with varying injuries on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save