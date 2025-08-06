“We saw it for that split second and go ‘holy s***, it’s gonna hit us,’ and we were very lucky that it hit the front right wheel area.

“If it barrelled into the driver’s door ... things might have been a lot different.”

Pohatu said after the cars collided, his car went into an uncontrollable 360-degree spin before hitting a barrier and ending up in a ditch on the side of Mill Rd.

“It was like in slow motion... it was like a bomb went off.”

Pohatu said he has whiplash and a slight concussion, while his partner and son were badly bruised.

He’s urging people at the Mill Rd and Richmond Rd intersection to be careful.

“All I want is for people to be safe from yesterday.”

After Sunday’s crash a local resident started a petition to change the intersection to a roundabout.

Petition initiator Cacia Wiggys said she’s witnessed large numbers of first responders driving past her property to attend crashes at the intersection.

“The intersection has become a notorious hotspot for traffic mishaps, with many drivers, particularly during peak hours, caught in confusion or failing to yield, leading to devastating consequences,” Wiggys said in her petition.

“Introducing a roundabout at this intersection is a practical and proven measure to significantly reduce the likelihood of such accidents.

“This change is not just about improving traffic efficiency but more importantly, about preserving human lives.”

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said as of August 5, 2025, council records showed there had been two minor crashes and two serious crashes at the intersection in the past five years.

Rumble strips had been installed on Richmond Rd towards the intersection, with warning signs advising motorists of a stop sign in 200m and 50m, and there were also electronic warning signs on Mill Rd around the intersection.

The spokeswoman said council had repainted the road markings at the intersection and intended to trim the roadside vegetation next week to improve visibility.

A report is planned to be presented to council before the end of the year to get a direction on what, if any, measures are needed in the future to improve the safety at the intersection. This may include removing access from Richmond Rd on to Mill Rd, changing the road layout, as well as a roundabout option, the council spokeswoman said.

“Any decisions would be subject to funding and consultation.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier.