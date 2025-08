Aaron Pohatu's vehicle after a two-car crash at the Mill Rd and Richmond Rd intersection near Clive in Hawke's Bay on Sunday.

Crash at Mill Rd intersection near Clive in Hawke’s Bay sparks petition for roundabout

Aaron Pohatu was taking his 11-year-old son to his representative rugby trial when he felt the impact of a crash on the front right of his car “like a bomb”.

The serious crash on Mill Rd near Clive, which sent five people to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with varying injuries on Sunday, has sparked a petition for Hastings District Council to make changes at the intersection.

Pohatu, who lives in Clive, was driving down Mill Rd about 9.30am. He claimed another car came through the Richmond Rd intersection without stopping and crashed into his vehicle.

One person was left in a critical condition after the crash, two were seriously injured and two were moderately injured. All were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said.

“There was no escaping,” Pohatu said of the impact.