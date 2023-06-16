Craggy Range vineyard manager Nick Putt, 27, takes home first place at the Hawke’s Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year Awards.

After taking home the Hawke’s Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year 2023 Taward, 27-year-old Craggy Range vineyard manager Nick Putt is now in the running for the national final at the end of August.

Putt was one of eight young contestants at Paritua Estate on June 15 to compete in a wide range of viticultural questions and challenges including pruning, irrigation, trellising, nutrition, and an interview.

While the Craggy Range vineyard manager took out the top spot, Douw Grobler from Trinity Hill came second and Daniel Brewster from AONZ came third.

The judges said they were impressed with the knowledge and drive of all the contestants “who really gave it their all”.

Competing all day made the group hungry so they spent their lunch break at the BioStart Hortisports which was then followed by a barbecue feast laid on by Fruitfed Supplies.

Later that evening the awards dinner was held at Mission Estate, where the contestants had a quick-fire quiz and delivered their speeches, covering a wide range of wine industry topics.

Guest speaker head coach and mentor at Hastings Giants Boxing Academy Craig McDougall captivated the audience with his inspirational speech where he highlighted the power of how a sense of belonging brings self-belief, which leads to being the person you want to be.

He also touched on how a sense of community and a supportive environment are key to people reaching their potential and enjoying happy, healthy lives.

Young viticulturist national co-ordinator Nicky Grandorge explained everything McDougall spoke on is an important aspect of the Young Vit programme.

“There is a real sense of sponsors, contestants and wine industry members really wanting to help each other grow. It’s very special,” Grandorge said.

As Hawke’s Bay’s 2023 Young Viticulturist of the Year, in August Putt will compete against five other contestants from Auckland, Wairarapa, Marlborough, North Canterbury and Central Otago to see who is the best of the best.

This year the national finals will be held in Hawke’s Bay, so Putt will have a big home crowd behind him and will be in with the chance of winning some great prizes at the national final.

Some of these include a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis travel grant, a Leadership Week, Electrocoup electronic secateurs and AEG power tools and cash.

The regional viticulturist of the year competition was made possible thanks to all the sponsors involved: BioStart, Ecotrellis, Hyundai, Agritrade, Constellation Brands, Empak, Fruitfed Supplies, Fendt, Klima, Ormond Nurseries, Roots, Shoots & Fruits, Villa Maria-Indevin, Waterforce, AEG, NZSVO and Winejobsonline.







