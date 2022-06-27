Malcolm Cox (left), of Cox Real Estate, and Simon Tremain, of Tremains Real Estate. pictured overlooking Napier.

Two well-known Hawkes Bay real estate businesses are joining forces.

The team from Cox Partners Estate Agents are transitioning to the Tremains Real Estate

Cox Partners principal Malcolm Cox is retiring from the business.

"Tremains is a good fit for our team because we share common values, priorities and standards," Cox said.

Both the Cox family and Tremain family have been committed to serving Napier for decades.

Cox Partners was founded by Malcolm's grandfather, Clarence, over 100 years ago and the business has focused on developing a small, highly trained team of professionals who deliver exceptional results.

Tremains was started more than 50 years ago by Simon Tremain's father - rugby legend Kel Tremain.

Under Simon Tremain's leadership along with business partner Cam Ward, the Tremains business has grown significantly in recent years, expanding the brand beyond Hawke's Bay to Taupo, Rotorua, Tauranga and Wairarapa.

From July 1, members of the Cox Partners team will adopt the Tremains brand.