'Cowboys' under scrutiny at Waipukurau rodeo

The rodeo event at this year's Central Hawke's Bay A and P Show is set down for Saturday. Photo / Supplied - Anti Rodeo Action NZ

The bull riding competition set to take place at the Central Hawkes Bay A & P Show on Saturday, has some animal rights advocates seeing red.

Will Appelbe, a spokesperson for SAFE, said the treatment of animals at rodeo events was appalling.

"Every year, normally docile bulls are abused and killed by so-called 'cowboys' at rodeo events like the Waipukurau bull ride."

Rodeo events put animals at risk of injury or death, he said.

Two animals died last rodeo season, both at the Mad Bull rodeo in Otago.

"Rodeo is animal cruelty. It's not who we are as a nation, and it's now become a risk to our reputation."

It follows a decision by the Whangarei District Court in which a Northland farmer found guilty of ill-treating rodeo animals, after he used a live electric prodder on two steers.

Central Hawkes Bay A & P Show president David Poulton said the rodeo would continue as normal this year.

"The bull riding competition has been a longstanding event at the Waipukurau A & P Show and will continue to do so."

He hoped the weather would play ball and that there would be a good turn out over the weekend.