Covid uncertainty sees International Woodville Motocross Grand Prix cancelled

Close racing at the International Woodville Motocross Grand Prix.

The iconic International Woodville Motocross Grand Prix has been cancelled. Given the current Covid climate (new traffic light system, going into summer, Auckland opening up) and financial risk, the committee agreed it would be best to cancel the coming January 29/30 event.

The first-ever motocross race in New Zealand was held at Woodville 60 years ago. It became the New Zealand Grand Prix, the most prestigious motocross event in New Zealand.

Seven-time national motocross champion, Cody Cooper competed at Woodville.

"The organising committee, from Manawatu Orion Motorcycle Club (MOMCC), decided that the financial risk, the uncertainty of the current Covid climate, as well as the fear of not being able to deliver the event and its prestige, meant it was just going to be too risky to try and do it," said president Brad Ritchie.

"So we decided to not go ahead with the event on January 29/30. It wasn't a decision we made lightly, that's for sure. It's going to be a big undertaking to contact everyone concerned, about the cancellation.

"Postponing the event wasn't a feasible option, because of the motocross season and also the agreement with the landowner and the way the soil is at that time of year. There will be a lot of disappointed spectators and riders.

"As a club, we're absolutely gutted and heartbroken that we can't deliver the event. There would have been hundreds of volunteers involved in running the event, people coming from all over the country.

"It's the biggest, most premier event on the motorcycle calendar. International riders could have entered up to the week before the event as long as they had entered MIQ and ticked all the boxes.

"The event has always been held at the same place, on the farm and the same paddock, for 60 years. It's a big thing for the whole Tararua District.

"This will be the first year it hasn't taken place. The club is in a grief process," said Brad.