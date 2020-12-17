Covid response head named new Napier council CEO

Dr Stephanie Rotarangi, named to be Napier City Council's new CEO. Photo / Supplied

The Napier City Council has its first female town clerk or chief executive in its 146 years.

It follows Thursday's announcement of the appointment of Victoria state Covid-19 response head Dr Stephanie (Steph) Rotarangi to the role vacated in March this year by CEO Wayne Jack,

Rotarangi and husband Ants had lived in Napier as young graduates.

Mayor Kirsten Wise said: "Myself and all the councillors were totally blown away by not only her clearly demonstrated capabilities but also her obvious leadership qualities. Throughout the recruitment process it was apparent Steph is an incredibly talented senior manager and I am looking forward to working alongside her on behalf of our community."

In her role as Deputy Commissioner, Emergency Management in the state of Victoria, Rotarangi has co-ordinated the efforts across multiple Victorian and Federal government operations in their efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Previous achievements included leading the 2019-2020 Victorian bushfire response, State-wide reform of fire services, which encompassed some 50,000 staff and volunteers across Victoria.

"What isn't immediately apparent to us here, is that Victoria's efforts are similar to the entirety of New Zealand in terms of both size, scale and complexity", said Mayor Wise. "That Steph was wanted at the forefront of these efforts speaks volumes about her leadership talents. The results speak for themselves."

Rotarangi, who grew up in central and south Otago, also led a number of international interventions, including acting as liaison for the last Australian and New Zealand deployments to wildfires across the United States with previous stints in senior leadership roles across a number of fire services, including having been Chief Executive of the Otago Rural Fire Authority.

According to a Council statement, Rotarangi said she can't wait to return to Napier and join the Council team.

"For me this is a bit of a return home moment," she said. "My husband and I lived for a while in Napier as young graduates and we have treasured memories of the city and the surrounds. I'm sure our three children Kieran, Nina and Tai will enjoy seeing where Mum and Dad spent some time."



Mayor Wise said that a lack of direct local government experience was no barrier for Dr Rotarangi.

"Her PhD shows that she has the diligence and capability to learn," the Mayor said. "But, most crucially, with Steph it was her undoubted and obvious leadership abilities as an effective senior leader in some very complex environments over an extended period of time that sold us on having Steph as our new Chief Executive."