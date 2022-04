30169 people have now recovered from Covid in Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay has 363 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and now has 1841 active cases in the region.

There were 365 cases on Wednesday.

30169 have now recovered from Covid in the Bay, which has had 11 Covid-related deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic.

Nationally, there are 10,294 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

There are 524 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care, and a further 18 Covid-related deaths.