Covid impacting Tararua council performance

Council was over by $7.3 million for the first quarter for 2021/22. Photo / NZME

The impacts of Covid and funds not being received in a certain timeframe were given as reasons for Tararua District Council to have unfavourable variances in performance.

Councillors were told the council operating performance was unfavourable for the first financial quarter, being July to September.

Financial services team leader Sarah Walshe said there was a variance of $7.3 million, but while it sounded terrible, much of it was from subsidies.

She said with some projects council had paid costs but hadn't received the funds in time to be offset against what was budgeted.

There were some areas where the council was projected to be over.

This was in roading, commercial investment, parks and reserves and solid waste management.

Housing was also cited as an area showing an unfavourable variance, Walshe said.

"We had budgeted to have Aften Court available to rent," she said.

The Dannevirke units had been projected to have been completed before the end of the year, but these had been impacted by Covid.

The new units were estimated to be completed in March 2022.

Revenue was also down due to a freeze on rental increases, as council would not be able to increase rents until January 2022.

Performance-wise, the council had met 70 per cent of its measures in service levels.

There were four measures that had been impacted by Covid, with much of that the result of events being cancelled.

Walshe said that any non-urgent issues around water supply had taken time to be followed up, but that had been due to only having a skeleton staff during the August lockdown.

Roading was also an area where residents were the least satisfied.

Those surveyed were asked to indicate which journeys they were most unsatisfied with and common answers included the Saddle Rd and Pahiatua Track, as well as potholes on rural roads.