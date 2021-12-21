Covid hampers Christmas for Hawke's Bay's vulnerable

Age Concern Havelock North community lunch volunteer Paul Ryan at his home with parcels ready to be donated on Christmas day. Photo / Warren Buckland

Age Concern Havelock North community lunch volunteer Paul Ryan at his home with parcels ready to be donated on Christmas day. Photo / Warren Buckland

The region's volunteer groups say the effects of Covid and financial hardship have sparked the highest demand they've ever seen at Christmas.

Age Concern Havelock North, said its community lunch is the biggest in the ninth year of running.

Manager Carol Winter said that after an initial goal to make 500 lunches, the committee had to increase capacity to 1000 lunches, which were all booked out within nine days.

"What has been surprising for me is the number of people," she said. "I would have had to turn away more than 500 people."

She said financial pressures and Covid-19 could have significantly contributed to the spike in demand.

"These are not just stories, this is real life. People don't just wake up one day and think 'oh I can't provide for Christmas'; this is life for a lot of people."

About 362 people were served last year, with 100 takeaway meals.

Age Concern Havelock North Manager Carol Winter in the centre making plans for the community lunch with volunteers Paul Ryan on the left and Murray Cowan on the right. Photo / Warren Buckland

Because of Covid restrictions, a single location lunch was too difficult to organise so 800 lunches will be delivered, and 200 will be picked up this year.

"We didn't want to not provide lunch, it just needed to look different. We are absolutely committed to doing this year in year out."

She said about 140 volunteers have signed up to help make and deliver food, and some have already bought and wrapped 464 presents for children of families in need.

The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, which provides assistance in the form of food, hampers and helping families in need with gifts, has also had high demand in Napier according to Napier corp officer captain Sammy Millar.

"I think it's fair to say there has been a really high demand for assistance this year. We have been flat out this week."

She said that it seemed like many more were coming forward looking for assistance after losing their jobs.

"We have seen a number of people losing their jobs and coming to us because they have lost their jobs or had their hours decreased."

Clive local Nancye Rewi, organiser of the Clive Christmas Elves, with a collection of donations for Woman's Refuge. Photo / Supplied.

Clive woman Nancye Rewi started the Clive Christmas Elves last year to give back to the community and has seen her own spike in demand.

With help from local businesses, they were able to deliver 35 hampers of food and presents for families in need on Sunday December 9, after delivering nine the previous year.

"I open up for nominations of people who are deserving, struggling, or just need that extra top up of goodies over the Christmas period, and I allocate that family to an elf and the elf will make a hamper: it could be toys, food, toiletries, whatever they want to put in there," Rewi said.

She wasn't sure what had caused the increase in demand, but said that they wanted to help as many as possible with no judgement on their circumstances.

"That feeling that money can't buy, knowing that you've helped those 35 extra families, to ease the stresses and to take their worries away, that feeling is priceless. That's my Christmas, that's my present."